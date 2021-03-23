Genaro Network (GNX) One Day Volume Tops $1.14 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00050177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00630145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023542 BTC.

About Genaro Network

GNX is a token. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,815,080 tokens. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.