GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Given “Neutral” Rating at BTIG Research

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNMK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.05 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $727,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,051.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,550 shares of company stock worth $3,576,898. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 262,892 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 400,599 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 173,867 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,727 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

