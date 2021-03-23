Glazer Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) by 1,344.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,879 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

THBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:THBR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,407. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.