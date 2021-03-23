Glazer Capital LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of Urovant Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UROV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,202. The stock has a market cap of $531.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.36. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

