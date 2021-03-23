Glazer Capital LLC Invests $673,000 in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,020,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000.

Get Roth CH Acquisition II alerts:

OTCMKTS:ROCCU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. 4,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.40. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

About Roth CH Acquisition II

Roth CH Acquisition II Co intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses that have primary operations in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.