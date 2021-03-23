Glazer Capital LLC Raises Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,211 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 76,684 shares during the period. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSAC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 762,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,877. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $20.75.

About Property Solutions Acquisition

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

