Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 1,374.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,690 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHIQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

Global X China Consumer ETF Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

