goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$122.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$91.48. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$22.58 and a 52-week high of C$135.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 10.3799999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSY shares. Cormark upped their target price on goeasy from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.25.

In related news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,346,516.74. Insiders sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371 over the last three months.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

