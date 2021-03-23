GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

