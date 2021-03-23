Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

NYSE GSBD opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

