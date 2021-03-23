Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.18.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Goodfood Market and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

TSE FOOD opened at C$8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$650.08 million and a P/E ratio of -344.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.86. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$2.69 and a one year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

