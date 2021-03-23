Greenline Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $716.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $746.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

