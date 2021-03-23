Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth about $65,137,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Grifols by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 180,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

