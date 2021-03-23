GrowGeneration (GRWG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,104.02 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

