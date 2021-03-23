GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GSX Techedu by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,167,000 after buying an additional 644,976 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NYSE:GSX opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.49 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $149.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

