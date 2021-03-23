Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 222.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $800,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

PACW stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,881. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

