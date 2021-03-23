Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.68. 37,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,429. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.85 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

