Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $814,000 Investment in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,154 shares of company stock valued at $477,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.10. 4,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,355. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.36%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

