Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $675,000 Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Index Venture Associates III Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,903,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,372,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,106,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,452,000.

Get Ozon alerts:

Shares of Ozon stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $54.08. 5,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.23. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77.

OZON has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ozon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.