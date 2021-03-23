Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HMSNF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

