Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) & Sprott (NYSE:SII) Financial Review

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Sprott’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit $12.67 million 4.03 -$1.21 million $0.63 13.57 Sprott $72.50 million 15.04 $10.20 million $0.04 1,066.50

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit. Harvest Capital Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit -41.84% 5.12% 2.34% Sprott 20.90% 8.15% 6.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Harvest Capital Credit and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Harvest Capital Credit presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.28%. Sprott has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.69%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Harvest Capital Credit.

Dividends

Harvest Capital Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sprott pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Harvest Capital Credit pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sprott pays out 2,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sprott has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Harvest Capital Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Sprott beats Harvest Capital Credit on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

