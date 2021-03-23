HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,701 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $84.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

