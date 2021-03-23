Head to Head Contrast: Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) vs. Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nitto Denko and Amplifon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitto Denko $6.82 billion 2.00 $433.83 million $1.39 30.90 Amplifon $1.94 billion 4.53 $121.71 million $0.69 56.23

Nitto Denko has higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon. Nitto Denko is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplifon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nitto Denko and Amplifon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitto Denko N/A N/A N/A Amplifon 5.71% 15.35% 3.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nitto Denko and Amplifon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitto Denko 0 1 0 0 2.00 Amplifon 0 3 1 0 2.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nitto Denko shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amplifon beats Nitto Denko on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction, as well as packaging machines. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal drug delivery patches, medical surgical products/supportive items, athletic tapes, medical surgical products/adhesive plasters sheets, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. It has a research and development agreement with CAGE Bio Inc. for a transdermal formulation of undisclosed molecules. Nitto Denko Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees. It has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

