Head-To-Head Review: AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) vs. Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Brighthouse Financial has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial N/A 5.24% 0.43% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brighthouse Financial and AIA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial 2 4 0 0 1.67 AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus target price of $37.86, indicating a potential downside of 14.77%. Given Brighthouse Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brighthouse Financial is more favorable than AIA Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and AIA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial $6.55 billion 0.59 -$740.00 million $9.58 4.64 AIA Group $47.24 billion 3.21 $6.65 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial beats AIA Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

