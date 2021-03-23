Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 6,800 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 154.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $160.49 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.19 and a fifty-two week high of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average is $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

