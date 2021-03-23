Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 24,000 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Walker & Dunlop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after acquiring an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,575,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 86,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 605.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Insiders sold a total of 97,484 shares of company stock worth $9,803,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.11. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $113.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WD shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

