Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 9,500 Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Virtus Investment Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

VRTS opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.88. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

