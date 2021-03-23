Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AACQ. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACQ opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25.

About Artius Acquisition

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc

