Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.81 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 749,595 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,836 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

