Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.98 Million Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 249,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OII. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,085,000 after purchasing an additional 819,666 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 353.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 752,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 542,652 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 158.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 636,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 390,141 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 370,955 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

