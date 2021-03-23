HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.75.

HealthEquity stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,418.48, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,173,072 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

