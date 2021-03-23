HeidelbergCement’s (HEI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €69.81 ($82.13).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €72.78 ($85.62) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €31.10 ($36.59) and a 52-week high of €75.50 ($88.82). The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion and a PE ratio of -6.77.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

