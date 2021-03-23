Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €94.27 ($110.90).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 opened at €92.96 ($109.36) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.64.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.