Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

