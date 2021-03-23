Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Barclays

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.33.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE HRI opened at $98.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.