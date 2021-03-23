Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Heron Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRTX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,311. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

