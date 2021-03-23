HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,759,000 after buying an additional 200,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,368.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,259,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,164,000 after buying an additional 6,764,678 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,652,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,317,000 after buying an additional 1,261,396 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,637,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,066,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after buying an additional 1,705,185 shares in the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $843.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 202,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,020. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

