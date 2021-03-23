HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DARE stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

DARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

