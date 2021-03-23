HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CNX Resources by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CNX Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

