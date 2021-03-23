HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of New Beginnings Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

New Beginnings Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29.

New Beginnings Acquisition Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

