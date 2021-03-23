HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research firms have commented on RCMT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

RCM Technologies Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

