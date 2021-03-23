HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $61,000 Position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 475,029 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ContraFect by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect Co. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

