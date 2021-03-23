Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,492 ($32.56).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

HIK stock opened at GBX 2,237 ($29.23) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,290.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,506.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.16. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

In related news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) per share, with a total value of £33,975 ($44,388.56). Also, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,203 ($28.78) per share, for a total transaction of £35,248 ($46,051.74).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

