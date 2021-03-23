Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Gap Up to $27.04

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.04, but opened at $27.74. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 2,236 shares.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 169,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

