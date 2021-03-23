HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Tops $2.94 on Major Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $73,899.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for $2.94 or 0.00005374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.84 or 0.00475039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00140255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00054576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00806578 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com.

HOMIHELP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

