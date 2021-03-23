Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.75

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

HNGKY opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

