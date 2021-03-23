Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $2,971,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

