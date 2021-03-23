Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $73.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $82.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $3,362,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.