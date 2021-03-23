HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.