Hyperion (HYN) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Hyperion has a market cap of $2.93 million and $2,913.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.78 or 0.00623939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00065913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023385 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 157,966,875 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

